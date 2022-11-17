IQVIA cut to neutral at Citi on high valuation

Nov. 17, 2022 12:26 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Citi has downgraded IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) to neutral from buy citing the stock's recent move higher.
  • The firm also cut its price target to $245 from $275 (~9% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • The stock is up ~17% over the last month. In Thursday trading, it is down 6%.
  • Analyst Patrick Donnelly said IQVIA (IQV) now trades at a premium to competitors even as there are potential fiscal 2023 headwinds to margins and earnings.
  • He added that despite robust demand for the company's services, this is already reflected in its valuation.
