IQVIA cut to neutral at Citi on high valuation
Nov. 17, 2022 12:26 PM ETIQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Citi has downgraded IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) to neutral from buy citing the stock's recent move higher.
- The firm also cut its price target to $245 from $275 (~9% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- The stock is up ~17% over the last month. In Thursday trading, it is down 6%.
- Analyst Patrick Donnelly said IQVIA (IQV) now trades at a premium to competitors even as there are potential fiscal 2023 headwinds to margins and earnings.
- He added that despite robust demand for the company's services, this is already reflected in its valuation.
