Mullen brings in the funds to close on Electric Last Mile deal

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) traded higher on Thursday after it confirmed it brought in $150M to be used in part to close on the acquisition of assets from Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS).

CEO David Michery said the company expects to close very quickly on the deal for ELMS assets, which include a factory in Indiana, intellectual property, inventory, equipment, and machinery.

The asset deal is expected to accelerate Mullen's market introduction of its cargo van program and provide it with critical manufacturing capacity at a much lower investment than previously expected.

"The completion of this acquisition brings together the critical enablers for our business strategy. With our Mullen, Bollinger and ELMS assets, as well as our plants, we are now in a unique position to be a leader in the new EV auto market," noted Michery.

Shares of MULN moved up 3.38% in Thursday trading, although at $0.28 the stock is just pennies from its all-time low.