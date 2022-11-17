Asset manager Janus Henderson Group (JHG) upgraded its full-year dividends forecast after "encouraging third quarter."

Q3 U.S. dividend payouts increased by 6.7% on an underlying basis to $146.2B, with the largest contribution coming from the financials sector, according to the latest Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index.

The financials sector accounted for almost two-fifths of the underlying increase, the report said.

The oil companies increased the global total dividends paid by 7% on a headline basis to $415.9B.

The sector hiked its payouts globally, largely via special dividends rather than an increase in regular payments, the report noted.

The payouts were particularly strong in emerging markets, Asia and North America. The biggest increase came from Petrobras in Brazil.

Janus Henderson has upgraded its FY forecast for global dividends by $30B, driven mainly by higher one-off special dividends, strength in the oil sector and in Asia.

FY headline dividends are expected to reach $1.56T, up 8.3% Y/Y. Underlying growth is expected to be 8.9%.

"Looking ahead to 2023, slower economic growth is likely to impact dividend payments globally. However, in the U.S., dividend payments tend to rise and fall far less than other parts of the world," Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson said.