Vroom shares rev up on upgrade from JP Morgan

Nov. 17, 2022 12:08 PM ETVroom, Inc. (VRM)KMX, CVNABy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Searching for Cars, Choose Your Car, Looking For Car Selling Icon, Magnifying Glass Search Car

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta backed away from his bearish stance on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) on Thursday, helping spark a sharp gain for the stock.

“We are moving our rating on VRM shares to Neutral from Underweight, as the recent convertible note repurchase pace provides increasing downside support to equity value in the near to medium-term,” he explained. 

Shares of the Houston-based online auto retailer rose over 7% near midday. Key competitors Carvana (CVNA) -5.03% and CarMax (KMX) -2.59%, by contrast, marked sharp declines.

Read more on Vroom’s latest earnings results.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.