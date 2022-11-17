JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta backed away from his bearish stance on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) on Thursday, helping spark a sharp gain for the stock.

“We are moving our rating on VRM shares to Neutral from Underweight, as the recent convertible note repurchase pace provides increasing downside support to equity value in the near to medium-term,” he explained.

Shares of the Houston-based online auto retailer rose over 7% near midday. Key competitors Carvana (CVNA) -5.03% and CarMax (KMX) -2.59% , by contrast, marked sharp declines.

