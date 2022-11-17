Harmony Gold slides as production drops, costs rise

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -4% in Thursday's trading after reporting lower FQ1 gold production and higher costs compared with the prior quarter, while the South African miner also backed its full-year guidance.

Harmony (HMY) said Q1 revenues edged up 1% to 11.23B South African rand (~$650M) from ZAR11.07B for the June quarter on higher gold prices; the company's average gold price received during the quarter increased 1% to $1,743/oz.

Q1 gold production fell 4% Q/Q to 366,390 oz, largely due to the closure of the Bambanani site at year-end 2022; adjusting for the closure, remaining South African underground production improved 2% to 272,219 oz.

Q1 all-in sustaining costs rose 5% to $1,657/oz, impacted by Eskom winter electricity tariffs.

Improved performances at Harmony's (HMY) South African high-grade and optimized operations resulted in a 17% gain the operating free cash flow to $50M.

Harmony (HMY) said it remains on-track to meet full-year production guidance for gold production of 1.4M-1.5M oz.

Harmony Gold's (HMY) stock price return shows a 15% YTD loss and a 19% decline during the past year.

