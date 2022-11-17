Global-e Online plunges after guidance cut clouds Q3 earnings beat
Nov. 17, 2022 12:27 PM ETGlobal-e Online Ltd. (GLBE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock fell 15% after the company lowered full-year's guidance while the third quarter earnings topped consensus.
- Outlook: Revenue is forecasted to range between $404.7-$410.7M, down from prior guidance of $406-$416M, vs. consensus of $410.31M for the full-year. Q4 Revenue estimated between $135.5-$141.5M, vs. Wall Street consensus of $138.64M.
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is expected between $2.42-$2.46B vs. prior guidance of $2.45-$2.55B. Q4 2022 GMV is estimated to be within the range of $808-$848M.
- $43.5-$46.5M of Adjusted EBITDA expected for the full-year, narrowed down from prior outlook of $41-$46M. Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $16.5-$19.5M forecasted for the fourth quarter.
- Q3 2022 Results: Revenue of $195.6M (+230.9% Y/Y) beats by $94.67M. It includes service fees revenue was $47.8M and fulfillment services revenue was $57.8M.
- Non-GAAP gross profit rose 92% to $43.8M with adjusted gross margin of 41.5%, reflecting an increase of 290 basis points from a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $12.5M, compared to $7.7M in Q3 2021.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats consensus by $0.11.
- Global-e Online said penetration efforts into new markets are starting to show initial positive results while still only 3% in share, APAC and the Middle East outbound revenues have grown 496% year-over-year.
- "Despite the volatile and challenging market headwinds, we remain extremely optimistic regarding the long-term growth prospects of our market and believe we are best positioned to continue our strong growth within it well into the future," commented Amir Schlachet, Founder and CEO of Global-e.
