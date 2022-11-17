JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is trading around +6.5% up ahead of Q3 earnings results, scheduled to arrive on Friday, November 18th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.61B (+2.1% Y/Y).

The Chinese e-commerce giant reported Q2 results that topped estimates, adding nearly 50M customer accounts. However, revenue growth was the slowest on record since becoming a public company.

Investors will also be concerned after Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) reported Q3 results on Wednesday that missed expectations due to the slowing Chinese economy and regulatory crackdowns.

Shares of JD and other Chinese internet companies Tencent and Alibaba (BABA) have seen gains in the past month with the help of Singles' Day early in November and reports of Beijing taking new steps to support China's economy and loosening of some of the stringent Covid policies.

Shares also got a boost after U.S. auditors completed their first round of inspections of Chinese companies earlier than had been expected.

Still, macro pressures from a resurgence in COVID cases are expected to weigh on JD's Q3 performance according to Mizuho. Nevertheless, Mizuho expects revenues to grow 11% Y/Y and margin to expand as JD "continues to realize efficiency in core ecommerce and cost controls."

SA contributor Jonathan Weber also expects disciplined spending and improving services revenues to buoy JD's results despite the negatively impact of COVID measures in its home market.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.

Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.