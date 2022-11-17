Sociedad Química stock dips despite Q3 revenues soaring on lithium business

Nov. 17, 2022

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor

  • Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) stock fell ~7% on Thursday despite Q3 results beat estimates.
  • GAAP EPS per ADR grew +940.54% Y/Y to $3.85. Revenue increased +347.14% Y/Y to $2.96B.
  • Lithium and Derivatives revenues grew +1161% Y/Y to $2.33B.
  • The company said its positive results in the lithium market were due to significantly higher sales volumes and average prices. Q3 sales volume grew about 22% Y/Y to 41.6K metric tons.
  • Revenue from Specialty Plant Nutrition business grew +28% Y/Y to $292.5M. Iodine and Derivatives Revenues increased +98% Y/Y to $215.1M.
  • Meanwhile, revenue from Potassium Chloride & Potassium Sulfate declined -32.1% Y/Y to $60.2M.
  • The company's gross margin in Q3 was $1.63B, compared to $224.8M in Q3 2021.

