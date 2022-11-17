SPAC Global Consumer shareholders approve merger with GP Global, Luminex

Nov. 17, 2022

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ) shareholders have approved of the SPAC's planned merger with air care and personal products marketers GP Global and Luminex.

Under the deal, the combined company will be re-named Ascence Brands, with shares expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol SCNT. Global Consumer didn't give a specific date for the closing.

The deal estimated the enterprise value of the combined company at around $507M and was expected to generate net cash of up to approximately $118M, assuming no redemptions.

The combined company will include such candle and personal care brands as Candle-Lite, Manly Indulgence, Colonial Candle and Party Lite. GP Global also has controlling stakes in air care companies US-based MVP Group International and India-based Primacy Industries.

Luminex was formed through a merger of Centre Lane Partners portfolio company Candle-Lite and The Carlyle Group (CG) portfolio company PartyLite.

The companies announced the deal in December 2021, projecting that the combined company would generate 2022 revenue of around $533M. Global Consumer CEO Rohan Ajila said in a statement that the combined company would aim to grow Ascense's air care products into a billion dollar business within three years.

Global Consumer held its initial public offering in June 2021, raising $170M.

In September, the SPAC extended the deadline for consummating a business deal to Dec. 11 from Sept. 11.

