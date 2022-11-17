Inotiv nears 52-week low as employees of suppliers face charges for illegally importing non-human primates into U.S.
Nov. 17, 2022 12:47 PM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) plunges 52% on Thursday after the U.S. attorney’s office criminally charged employees of the company main supplier with conspiring to illegally import non-human primates into the United States from December 2017 to January 2022.
- Orient BioResource Center, acquired by the company, on January 27, and Envigo Global Services, acquired by the company on November 5, 2021, have received grand jury subpoenas from U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, requiring the production of documents and information related to their importation of non-human primates into the United States.
- The company said it will continue to cooperate.
- In May, the company had said the U.S. Department of Justice initiated legal action against one of its subsidiaries regarding alleged violations of animal welfare.
- Inotiv's subsidiary Envigo has come under multiple inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- (NOTV) is down 81% YTD and stock is trading close to its 52-week low.
Comments (3)