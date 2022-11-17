Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) are among more than 240 solar and storage companies urging the U.S. Department of Commerce to reject a petition for new anti-circumvention tariffs on solar products, as a December 1 deadline rapidly approaches for a preliminary decision.

In a letter sent to Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday, the Solar Energy Industries Association asked for a negative preliminary determination in the agency's investigation into whether solar cells and modules assembled in four Southeast Asian countries are circumventing U.S. anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on cells and modules from China.

An affirmative determination or additional delays "would create new uncertainty for American solar businesses, stifle deployment, and limit American solar jobs," the letter said.

The DoC probe stems from a petition earlier this year from California-based Auxin Solar, which alleges that module manufacturers in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia use affiliated Chinese suppliers and a fully integrated Chinese supply chain to circumvent U.S. anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on cells and modules from China.

Sunrun (RUN), SunPower (SPWR) and other solar names have been rising in recent days as California regulators released a scaled-back version of a plan to reform the state's rooftop solar subsidy.