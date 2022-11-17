Futuris announces the acquisition of LotusUSA

Nov. 17, 2022 12:16 PM ETFuturis Company (FTRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Futuris (OTCPK:FTRS) has announced the acquisition of LotusUSA, the specialist resourcing consultancy focused solely on the supply of Equipment and Junior-mid-senior level professionals across US Government and Federal Agencies.
  • The LotusUSA team develops lifecycle application projects and assume complete responsibility for analysis, design, implementation, testing, integration of systems and project deliverables. 
  • Lotus is a proven and trusted contracting partner well tenured in providing medical, staffing services, process outsourcing services, technology solutions, engineering Services, application development services.
  • "Lotus adds to our existing presence in California and will bring consolidation advantage to our existing portfolio." said Kalyan Puthuri, President of Futuris.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.