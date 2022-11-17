Futuris announces the acquisition of LotusUSA
Nov. 17, 2022 12:16 PM ETFuturis Company (FTRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Futuris (OTCPK:FTRS) has announced the acquisition of LotusUSA, the specialist resourcing consultancy focused solely on the supply of Equipment and Junior-mid-senior level professionals across US Government and Federal Agencies.
- The LotusUSA team develops lifecycle application projects and assume complete responsibility for analysis, design, implementation, testing, integration of systems and project deliverables.
- Lotus is a proven and trusted contracting partner well tenured in providing medical, staffing services, process outsourcing services, technology solutions, engineering Services, application development services.
- "Lotus adds to our existing presence in California and will bring consolidation advantage to our existing portfolio." said Kalyan Puthuri, President of Futuris.
