UberEats to incorporate New York City bodegas in big expansion push: report
Nov. 17, 2022 1:19 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), DASHBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- UberEats, the delivery arm of mobility company Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), is going to incorporate thousands of New York City bodegas as it expands to compete with other services, The New York Post reported.
- The news outlet noted that customers are able to receive orders in 30 to 60 minutes and pay a $2.99 fee. On the other side, merchants are not paying an extra delivery charge, whereas other quick delivery services such as Gopuff, Gorillas and Doordash's (NYSE:DASH) Dashmarkets, take a cut of the order.
- Uber (UBER) shares fell slightly more than 4% to $28.82 in mid-day trading on Wednesday, while Doordash (DASH) lost 1.6% to trade at $59.80.
- Earlier this week, Point 72 Asset Management, the hedge fund led by New York Mets owner and billionaire investor Steve Cohen, disclosed it significantly pared its stake in Uber (UBER) in the third-quarter, while also making several other changes to its portfolio.
Comments (4)