Alcon downgraded to sell at Societe Generale on lowered margin guidance

Nov. 17, 2022 1:21 PM ETAlcon Inc. (ALC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign post in front of Stock Exchange building in New York, USA

ozgurdonmaz

  • Societe Generale has downgraded Alcon (NYSE:ALC) to sell from hold due to lowered fiscal 2022 margin guidance as well as narrowing its sales guidance.
  • The firm also lowered its price target to CHF 60.20 from CHF 74.70 (~2% downside based on Thursday's close on the SIX Swiss Exchange).
  • Analyst Delphine Le Louet said that she is no longer confident the company can achieve a 22.5% core operating margin in 2025.
  • She added she is more negative now on US demand for high-end products and ongoing staff shortages will likely limit eye surgery volume growth.
  • Alcon (ALC) released its Q3 2022 financial results on Tuesday.

