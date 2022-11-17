Roku cutting jobs by 5% to slow 2023 expense growth
Nov. 17, 2022 1:19 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has approved a plan to cut headcount by 5% in order to slow down its 2023 operating expense growth.
- That means cutting about 200 employees in the United States, the company says in an SEC filing.
- Varying jurisdictional requirements mean Roku's job-cut process might extend beyond the fourth quarter in some cases.
- It's estimating, though, that it will take nonrecurring charges of $28M-$31M tied to the headcount reduction (mainly severance payments, notice pay and benefits) and that the majority of the charges will be incurred in the fourth quarter.
- The implementation of the cuts, including cash payments, will be "substantially complete" by the end of the first quarter.
- This week, Roku announced that QVC and HSN were joining the Roku Channel, and that it was adding channels devoted to lifestyle names Emeril Lagasse and Martha Stewart.
Comments