Best dips as Q3 loss widens, revenue falls 28% Y/Y

Nov. 17, 2022

Quarterly Results

  • Best (NYSE:BEST) stock fell ~2% on Thursday after Q3 loss widened and revenues declined.
  • Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations widened to RMB4.20 ($0.59), compared to RMB2.71 in Q3 2021.
  • Revenue declined -28.15% Y/Y to RMB2.03B. In US$ revenue was $285.3M.
  • The company said the decline was mainly due to the winding-down of the BEST UCargo business line and lower Global parcel volume. Revenue from UCargo was ~RMB0.4M ($0.06M), compared to RMB729.9M in Q3 2021.
  • Total Freight revenue fell -36.5% Y/Y to RMB1.33B.
  • Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased -15.2% Y/Y to RMB461.5M (US$64.9M).
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was -RMB320M (US$45.0 million), compared to -RMB148.4M in Q3 2021.
  • As of Sept. 30, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB3.3B ($468.4M), compared to RMB2.9B as of Sept. 30, 2021.

