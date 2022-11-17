Software maker PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) -3.8% said Thursday it would buy ServiceMax for about $1.46 billion in cash from an entity majority owned by Silver Lake.

PTC's latest deal is expected to bolster its product lifecycle management offerings, and the company said it will use its cash on hand, borrowings under existing credit facility, and a new $500 million committed term loan to complete the purchase.

PTC said it will fund the deal for ServiceMax, a cloud-based software provider, in two stages - $808 million to be paid once transaction closes, which is expected in early January, and another $650 million in October next year.

The acquisition of ServiceMax is expected add about $160 million in ARR for PTC in the second quarter next year, and is expected to be accretive to annual cash flow from operations, FCF, and adj FCF targets in 2023.

PTC stock is up 7.2% YTD as of Wednesday's close.