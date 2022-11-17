The release of corporate results drove notable moves in several individual stocks during Thursday's midday action. As part of this, Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Copa Holdings (CPA) both rallied following their quarterly results.

On the other side of the ledger, earnings news spurred selling in Global-e Online (GLBE), which fell on a disappointing outlook. In other news, Ormat Technologies (ORA) slumped on a secondary stock offering.

Gainers

Kohl's (KSS) pushed higher in midday trading, bolstered by its better-than-expected Q3 results. This came despite uncertainty about the future.

The retailer topped projections on both its top and bottom lines. However, the firm withdrew its Q4 forecast, citing uncertainty related to the macroeconomic situation and a CEO transition. Shares rose more than 3% in Thursday's intraday action, bouncing back after a decline of more than 7% during the previous session, when results from Target sent the stock sharply lower.

Earnings news also prompted gains in Copa Holdings (CPA), with the stock advancing almost 5%. The parent company of Copa Airlines reported a Q3 profit that exceeded analysts' expectations. The firm's revenue figure failed to exceed consensus, although the total rose 82% from last year.

Decliners

Ormat Technologies (ORA) lost ground amid news of a secondary offering of common stock. Shares dropped almost 10% in intraday action.

The company said the offering of 3.75M shares was being made behalf of shareholder ORIX Corp. and would be priced at $90 per share. The company noted that none of the shares will come from its own account and it will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Elsewhere, Global-e Online (GLBE) showed midday weakness after its quarterly update included a disappointing forecast for the full year. The company beat projections with its Q3 results but lowered its full-year revenue forecast.

Specifically, GLBE now sees a top-line figure of between $404.7M and $410.7M. This was below the $406M-$416M it had previously predicted. Based on the forecast, the stock dropped almost 14%.

