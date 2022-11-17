Mortgage rates tumble to 6.61%, biggest drop since 1981

The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate dropped almost a half a percentage point this week to 6.61%, marking the biggest decline since 1981 and reflecting hopes that inflation may have peaked, Freddie Mac said Thursday.

"Mortgage rates tumbled this week due to incoming data that suggest inflation may have peaked," said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater. "While the decline in mortgage rates is welcome news, there is still a long road ahead for the housing market. Inflation remains elevated, the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates high and consumers will continue to feel the impact."

Freddie Mac also adjusted its Primary Mortgage Market Survey methodology to increase accuracy and reliability. "This new approach will incorporate more detailed data and monitor real-time mortgage rates more closely," Khater said.

In addition, Freddie's survey will no longer publish fees/points or adjustable rates, the company said.

By mortgage type: The 30-year FRM averaged 6.61% as of Nov. 17, down from 7.08% in the prior week and the 15-year FRM averaged 5.98% vs. 6.38% prior.

Even with the decline in mortgage rates, homebuilder stocks remain in the red. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF fell 2.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. By name, D.R. Horton (DHI) stock has slipped 2.3%, KB Home (KBH) -2.6%, PulteGroup (PHM) -2.6%, Toll Brothers (TOL) -2.4%, and Lennar (LEN) -1.9%.

Real estate brokerage/app stocks are mixed. Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS), formerly Realogy, dropped 2.6%, Redfin (RDFN) +4.9%, Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) +0.9%, Zillow (Z) +1.9%, Compass (COMP) -2.8%.

On Wednesday, mortgage demand rose 2.7% in the week ended Nov. 16, while the 30-year FRM rate fell to 6.90% from 7.14% in the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.