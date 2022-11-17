General Motors gains after talking up EV potential at investor day event

General Motors (NYSE:GM) was in the spotlight of the automobile industry with top execs presenting on Thursday at the company's investor day.

CEO Mary Barra said the auto giant is utilizing the power of its brands with the expanding electric vehicle initiative. She pointed to strong buzz with younger generations and new geographies for the electric Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer, Chevy Equinox, GMC Sierra, Chevy Silverado and other electrified models.

Barra said GM expects the Ultium platform to help the automaker compete in all retail segments and drive fleet margins higher. GM is seen having a clear advantage over some peers with supply chains benefits from the terms in the Inflation Reduction Act. Of note, Barra said electric vans will bring in $1B in revenue in 2025. Overall, the electric vehicle business is expected to have global capacity of over 2M vehicles a year and compete in 70% of the industry's segments. The EV business is forecast to be profitable in 2025. Looking further down the road, the Detroit automaker has a goal of selling only electric passenger vehicles by 2035.

During his talk, GM President Mark Reuss said the ICE portfolio is still seeing high demand, with GM gaining retail ICE market share in trucks and SUVs. He also highlighted that the time to ramp to full production with new EV models will be much shorter due to the Ultium platform and expertise gained with the initial EV rollouts. The electric BrightDrop van is said to have a "ton" of customers.

Shares of GM moved higher during the investor day event and were up 1.75% at 1:44 p.m.