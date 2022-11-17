Saia downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
Nov. 17, 2022 1:44 PM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wolfe Research has downgraded its rating on Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Peer Perform from Outperform in the research note issued on Thursday.
- The North American trucking company reported earnings miss in its most recent third quarter results where less-than-truckload shipments per workday decreased 2.5% and tonnage per workday slipped 0.4%.
- However, on the top-line revenue of $729.56M (+18.4% Y/Y) beat consensus by $8.28M.
- SAIA shares are down 4% in mid-day trading session on Thursday. In the past one-year the stock has lost over 24% while in the near-term the share price has been gaining traction with about 8% increase over the last three months.
- Seeking Alpha Quant system assigns Hold rating to the stock same as SA Authors while Wall Street analysts, on an average, give a Buy.
Comments