Meta Materials opens new global HQ and center of excellence in Nova Scotia

Nov. 17, 2022 1:51 PM ETMeta Materials Inc. (MMAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) has inaugurated its new global headquarters and center of excellence in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
  • Spanning over 68,000 sq ft, the state-of-the-art facility features 12 cleanrooms, making it one of the largest nanofabrication facilities in Canada in the last thirty years.
  • It is also said to be the only facility in Canada to combine advanced packaging for semiconductors, unique materials, and chemistry research, as well as design and manufacturing of holographic and other optical products.
  • Take a look at MMAT's latest quarterly performance

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.