Meta Materials opens new global HQ and center of excellence in Nova Scotia
Nov. 17, 2022 1:51 PM ETMeta Materials Inc. (MMAT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) has inaugurated its new global headquarters and center of excellence in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.
- Spanning over 68,000 sq ft, the state-of-the-art facility features 12 cleanrooms, making it one of the largest nanofabrication facilities in Canada in the last thirty years.
- It is also said to be the only facility in Canada to combine advanced packaging for semiconductors, unique materials, and chemistry research, as well as design and manufacturing of holographic and other optical products.
