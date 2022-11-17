Moody's Investors Service on Thursday affirmed the A2 senior unsecured ratings and Prime-1 short-term ratings of Deere (NYSE:DE) and its financing units. The outlook for Deere (DE) was upgraded to positive from stable, according to a statement.

The credit-rating company said the affirmed ratings and change in outlook for Deere (DE) reflect Moody's expectation that agricultural equipment demand will remain robust through 2023 despite worries about the global economy.

"Additionally, strong price realization, boosted by production bottlenecks limiting new equipment availability, should continue to offset high input costs," according to Moody's. "Production challenges have led to inflated work in process inventory levels and considerably weaker cash flow that should reverse over the next several quarters as parts availability improves and completed equipment can be delivered."

Deere's (DE) stock this year has risend 16% through Nov. 16, contrasting with a 17% decline for the Standard & Poor's 500 index (SP500).

Seeking Alpha contributor Leo Nelissen rates Deere (DE) a Strong Buy on the outlook for crops prices. Columnist Zoltan Ban has a Hold rating on Deere (DE) on concerns about inflationary pressure on farmers.