Northwest achieves positive phase 3 results for glioblastoma candidate; shares rise 24%
Nov. 17, 2022 2:01 PM ETNorthwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NWBO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) is up 24% after reporting top-line, late-stage data for personalized immune therapy DCVax-L for glioblastoma (GBM) that met primary and secondary endpoints.
- Median overall survival for newly diagnosed GBM patients was 19.3 months vs. 16.5 months in the control group. At 48 months, survival in the treatment group 15.7% vs. 9.9% in the control group.
- For recurrent GBM, median overall survival was 13.2 months from relapse vs. 7.8 months in the control group.. Survival at 24 and 30 months post-recurrence was 20.7% vs. 9.6%, and 11.1% vs 5.1%, respectively.
