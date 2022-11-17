Moelis slumps after top brass dumps stock
Nov. 17, 2022 1:58 PM ETMoelis & Company (MC)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) down 5.5% in afternoon trading on Thursday after both CEO and CFO offloaded company's stock in a variety of transactions through the week.
- In a Securities and Exchange filing, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 83,921 shares worth at least $3.8M, and his trust sold more than 110,253 shares of the company worth at least $5.2M this week.
- CFO Joseph Simon disposed 12,370 shares of the company worth over $568K as of transactions dated Nov. 14.
- MC stock is down 27.4% this year as of Wednesday's close.
