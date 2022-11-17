Newly public Atour stock rallies 30% after hitting new low in prior session

Newly public Atour Lifestyle Holdings (NASDAQ:ATAT) stock shot up 30% in afternoon trading Thursday, the day after it hit a new all-time low.

American Depositary Shares of the Chinese hotel operator opened at $12.01, slipping to a low of $11.80 before rising to a high of $15.70 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $14.84 at around 1:40 p.m. ET.

Atour made its market debut on Nov. 11, raising $52M after pricing 4.75M ADSs at $11 per ADS. The stock ended its first session 17% higher at $12.88 after hitting an all-time high of $17.05.The ADSs priced at the lower of end the company's previously proposed range.

The stock continued to climb until Wednesday, when it fell 19% to close at $11.39 after reaching an all-time low of $11.02.

Based in Shanghai, Atour operates 834 hotels in 151 cities across China.

