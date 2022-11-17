"it's an open question as to how high the Fed will have to raise rates" to achieve its goal of bringing inflation down to 2%, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Thursday during an event at the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce's Economic Summit.

The U.S. economy is sending "some wildly mixed signals," he said. Also, it may take a year before the full effects of its rate hikes are felt, he added. Still, the Federal Reserve is committed to bring inflation down to its 2% goal.

Congress was "very generous" in its fiscal spending early in the pandemic because "nobody know how deep and how long" the recession from COVID would be, he said. It turns out that the economy reopened quicker than expected as vaccines were developed within a year, much faster than the traditional vaccine development timeline.

There's still a lot of excess savings on household balance sheets, Kashkari said.

Update at 2:25 PM ET: The Federal Open Market Committee looks at "a lot of data," including such things as CPI, PCE, core CPI and PCE, trimmed mean, housing inflation. "We slice and dice it a lot of ways," he said. Still, Kashkari says the FOMC won't be quick to pull back. "We cannot be overly persuaded by one months of data."

He said he would need to be convinced that inflation has stopped climbing before he would advocate stopping the Fed's rate hikes.

"We are raising rates to cool down demand," he said. "I'm not seeing much evidence yet" that underlying demand is cooling.

2:28 PM ET: Event concludes.

Earlier Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said more rate hikes are needed to reach a sufficiently restrictive level.