Skechers launches first two styles of collaborative collection with Ava Max
Nov. 17, 2022 2:13 PM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Skechers (NYSE:SKX) has launched two styles from a limited-edition footwear collection in collaboration with singer and songwriter Ava Max.
- Skechers x Ava Max: Roadies Surge is a high-top lace-up fashion sneaker boot with black patent leather upper and lug outsole. Skechers x Ava Max: Uno Hi is a version of the Skechers Uno fashion sneaker in monochromatic off-white with patent leather trim on a platform wedge.
- The first shoes from the Skechers x Ava Max capsule collection are available at the Skechers website and in select flagship stores. Additional styles will launch in 2023.
