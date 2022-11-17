Boeing (NYSE:BA) on Thursday said it will replace the head of its space unit as part of a broader effort to make its defense business profitable.

Kay Sears will be the general manager of the new space, intelligence and weapons-systems operation as Boeing's defense, space and security (BDS) business consolidates from eight units into four.

Jim Chilton will continue to run the space and launch business until February.

"These changes will help accelerate operational discipline and program quality and performance, while stabilizing our development and production programs," Ted Colbert, president and CEO of BDS, said in a statement. “These are necessary steps to put BDS on the path to stronger, profitable growth.”

Boeing (BA) in March named Colbert as head of its defense, space and security business, whose $26.5 billion in revenue last year made up more than a third of the company's $62.3 billion total.

Boeing's (BA) four new defense and space units are:

Mobility, Surveillance and Bombers (includes KC-46 aerial refueling jet), led by Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager

Air Dominance (includes F-15 combat jet and MQ-25 drone), led by Steve Nordlund, vice president and general manager

Vertical Lift (Apache, Chinook, Defiant X helicopters), led by Mark Cherry, vice president and general manager

Space, Intelligence and Weapons Systems

Tim Peters, currently vice president and general manager of mobility and surveillance, and Cindy Gruensfelder, currently vice president and general manager of missile and weapon systems, will be retire after helping with the changes.