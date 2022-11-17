Winn-Dixie parent Southeastern Grocers said to explore sale- report
Nov. 17, 2022
- Southeastern Grocers, the Florida-based owner of Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarket chains, is said in talks with prospective buyers, according to a WSJ report.
- The news comes after Southeastern Grocers postponed an initial public offering in late January 2021.
- Southeastern’s IPO delay at the time represented the second time the chain – which operates more than 400 Winn-Dixie Harveys and other grocery stores in the Southeast, has canceled plans to go public. The company previously nixed an IPO in 2014 and ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018.
- The potential Southeastern Grocers sale also comes after Kroger (KR) agreed to purchase supermarket rival Albertsons (ACI) for about $25 billion last month, a deal that investors expect to see a tough hurdle to get past antitrust regulators.
