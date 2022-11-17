Traeger (NYSE:COOK) is a buy on weakness opportunity, according to Canaccord Genuity.

Shares of the pellet grill company have fallen about 75% in the past year, attracting notable short interest. According to Canaccord Genuity analyst Brian C. McNamara, the stock has fallen far enough.

“Our primary work, including a proprietary survey and store checks, increase our confidence in the long-term growth and durability of the brand. While we acknowledge the probability of a recession remains high, a Traeger household is higher income and the brand is less reliant on replacement demand than peers, in our view,” he explained. “With the stock performing poorly since its July 2021 IPO, we encourage investors to use the weakness as an opportunity to buy this structural share gainer at a discount.”

McNamara started coverage at a Buy rating and assigned a $6 price target to the stock.

