Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson is bullish on e.l.f Beauty (NYSE:ELF), but less so on Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), according to a slate of new initiations.

Anderson started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) at Buy and assigned the stock a $63 price target, noting it “democratizes the beauty industry” by offering access to prestige product offerings at reasonable price points.

“We believe that these products can benefit as consumers start to trade down from both mass and prestige competitors,” she wrote. “Additionally, ELF's digitally native roots are a competitive advantage vs. its old school mass competitors that have yet to start selling product directly on their websites.”

In particular, the company has garnered the acceptance of influencers via its digital penetration, aiding increased sales for social media conscious consumers. It’s focus on responsible ingredients is also likely to curry favor with younger, environmentally conscious consumers as well, in her view.

By contrast, Anderson initiated coverage of Estee Lauder (EL) at Hold. The far older cosmetics retailer was lauded for its prestige brands and “many vectors of growth” internationally. However, she noted that these vectors are somewhat stifled due to intermittent lockdowns in China and continued weakness in travel retail demand. Further, there are growing concerns about consumer trade down that could hurt Estee Lauder (EL).

“While we have yet to see a material impact from the economic situation on the prestige category, there has been some evidence of early trading down by consumers and there is risk this could increase as a recession looms and inflation continues to hurt the consumer's wallet, leading to further downside to EL's estimates beyond its recent guidance cut,” Anderson warned.

She added that while the acquisition of Tom Ford announced this week is likely to be beneficial in the long term, it adds noise in the near term. As such, she assigned the stock a $228 price target, essentially in-line with Thursday’s trading level.

“Longer term, we expect consumers to continue to crave premiumized beauty products,

which should benefit EL, but we are on the sidelines until there is more clarity around

consumer spending, China, and travel retail, or a more attractive entry point,” Anderson concluded.

