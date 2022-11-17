Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster (NYSE:LYV) are calling off the pop star's massive ticket sale to the public set for Friday - after a week that featured a record ticket presale, problematic glitches in the live-entertainment power's system, and incoming flak from politicians tied to Ticketmaster's dominance.

Stock in Ticketmaster parent Live Nation (LYV) was down 3.3%, just above its session low, heading into the close.

Swift's "Eras Tour," her first in five years, sold over 2M tickets just on Tuesday for its 52-date stadium run as part of a limited presale. No other artist has sold as many tickets in a single day, said Ticketmaster.

And those that were sold were part of 3.5B system requests, which Ticketmaster said was four times its previous peak.

Now the public sale date for the tickets is off, thanks to high demand, and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

A lengthy explainer on Ticketmaster's site said that the preregistration was intended for finding real human ticket buyers and "weeding out bots." Early registration convinced Swift and her team to add shows and tickets.

"The demand for Taylor broke records - and parts of our website," the company says. But "Overall, we estimate about 15% of interactions across the site experienced issues, and that’s 15% too many, including passcode validation errors that caused fans to lose tickets they had carted."

The heavy attention the sale drew meant incoming negative attention from fans as well as political leaders. Sen. Amy Klobuchar - head of the Senate antitrust subcommittee - wrote Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino with concern over the crashes and high fees, and asked him to respond by next week on whether the company was improving technology and complying with federal antitrust requirements, the WSJ noted.