Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq edge lower amid hawkish Fed chatter

Investors once again took a cautious approach on Thursday, sending the major U.S. equity averages modestly lower. This represented the third slide in the past four sessions, as Wall Street continued to trim the gains it posted last week.

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) finished -0.4%, the S&P 500 (SP500) closed -0.3% and the Dow (DJI) ended with a fractional retreat.

The Nasdaq slipped 38.70 points to close at 11,144.96, while the S&P 500 dipped 12.23 points to end at 3,946.56. The Dow recorded a decline of 7.51 points to conclude trading at 33,546.32.

Thursday's dip came as a high-profile Federal Reserve official doubled down on the central bank's hawkish rhetoric. St. Louis Fed president James Bullard stated that additional interest rate hikes are needed for policy to become "sufficiently restrictive."

"Today’s market action was a great example of the thin line between hope and despair when it comes to the expected rate hike path of the Fed. After a few strong days, Fed members came out quite hawkish," BN Capital's Leo Nelissen told Seeking Alpha. "St. Louis Fed President Bullard’s comments were even more hawkish than Fed Fund rates currently imply, causing investors to adjust their expectations."

"Central banks don’t want to see easing financial conditions," Nelissen continued. "This includes the post-inflation market rally. Hence, central banks will keep markets at bay through hawkish comments and, eventually, new rate hikes."

Investors also digested new data about the housing sector. October housing starts beat projections, coming in at an annual rate of 1.425M. Economists were looking for a figure of 1.41M.

In a separate report, Feddie Mac revealed that mortgage rates dropped sharply this week to a level of 6.61%. This represented a decline of almost half a percentage point compared to the previous period, the biggest one-week drop since 1981.

"October’s fall in starts means they have plunged 21% from their recent peak in April. Demand for homes has collapsed in the wake of the surge in borrowing costs, and most homebuilders are now sat on substantial excess inventory," Pantheon Macro said in a note.

The firm added: "Mortgage rates have now peaked, however, so demand is unlikely to fall much further, though it will remain at an extremely depressed level for some time yet."

Looking at the labor market, initial jobless claims dipped 4K in the latest week to reach a figure of 222K. This matched the expectation of economists.

Turning to the fixed income markets, selling in bonds sent rates higher. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) climbed 8 basis points at 3.77% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) advanced 9 basis points to 4.45%. Meanwhile, the yield curve inversion between the 2-year and 10-year yields reached its deepest level since 1982.

Looking at individual stocks, Alibaba (BABA) advanced following its quarterly results. Cisco (CSCO) also climbed, receiving a boost from its own earnings report.