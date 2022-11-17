Applied Materials Non-GAAP EPS of $2.03 beats by $0.29, revenue of $6.75B beats by $310M
Nov. 17, 2022 4:05 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Applied Materials press release (NASDAQ:AMAT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.03 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $6.75B (+10.3% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
- Shares +2.2%.
- Outlook: In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, Applied expects net sales to be approximately $6.70 billion, plus or minus $400 million, which includes the expected impact of recently announced U.S. export regulations and ongoing supply chain challenges, vs. revenue consensus of $6.41B. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.75 to $2.11 vs. consensus of $1.81
