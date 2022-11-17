StoneCo Non-GAAP EPS of R$0.52, revenue of R$2.51B

Nov. 17, 2022 4:08 PM ET
  • StoneCo press release (NASDAQ:STNE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of R$0.52.
  • Revenue of R$2.51B (+71% Y/Y)
  • Outlook: Total Revenue and Income is expected to be above R$2,600.0 million in 4Q22, or a year over year growth of above 38.8%;
  • Adjusted EBT is expected to be above R$250.0 million in 4Q22, compared with R$210.7 million in 3Q22;
  • MSMB TPV is expected to be between R$78.0 billion and R$79.0 billion in 4Q22, compared with R$74.7 billion in 3Q22. This guidance reflects an estimated negative impact in this fourth quarter of between R$2.0 billion to R$3.0 billion in MSMB TPV from the World Cup.

