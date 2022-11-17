Woodward Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.10, revenue of $640M beats by $13.45M

Nov. 17, 2022 4:10 PM ETWoodward, Inc. (WWD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Woodward press release (NASDAQ:WWD): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $640M (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $13.45M.
  • Outlook: Total net sales for fiscal 2023 are expected to be between $2.60 billion and $2.75 billion vs. consensus of $2.37B. Aerospace sales growth percentage is expected to be between 14 and 19 percent. Industrial sales growth percentage is expected to be flat to up 5 percent.
  • Free cash flow is expected to be between $200 million and $250 million, with an anticipated free cash flow conversion rate of greater than 100 percent. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $80 million.
  • Earnings per share is expected to be between $3.15 and $3.60

