The CEO of Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) is said to be personally calling small retail investors in an effort to get them to vote for an extension to take Trump's social media public through the SPAC.

DWAC CEO Patrick Orlando is calling investors with as few as 20 shares to convince them to vote Tuesday in favor of a one-year extension for DWAC to complete a transaction, according to a NY Post report.

The pleas from Orlando come as he has adjourned votes on the extension six times in recent months as he has failed to garner enough votes. Digital World (DWAC) has struggled to get the necessary 65% of shareholders needed to approve the combination with Trump's media company.

Orlando is said to believe he may now have the votes to get the extension approved, the NY Post said, citing people familiar. DWAC has warned previously that if the deal isn't extended, the SPAC may be forced to liquidate.

DWAC shares fell 6.6% in regular trading on Thursday after dropping 16% on Wednesday after the former president announced his 2024 re-election campaign on Tuesday night.

Digital World (DWAC) also disclosed late Wednesday that board member Justin Shaner resigned as of last week.