Clearfield GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.36, revenue of $95.0M beats by $23.58M
Nov. 17, 2022
- Clearfield press release (NASDAQ:CLFD): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $95.0M (+110.2% Y/Y) beats by $23.58M.
- Gross profit for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 90% to $38 million (or 39.5% of net sales) from $20 million
- Fiscal Year 2022 Financial ResultsNet sales increased 92% to $271 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 from $141 million for fiscal 2021.
- Gross profit was $113 million (or 41.7% of net sales) for the year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 84.6% from $61 million (or 43.5% of net sales) in fiscal 2021.
Net income totaled $49 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 143% from $20 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in fiscal 2021.
