Clearfield GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.36, revenue of $95.0M beats by $23.58M

Nov. 17, 2022 4:13 PM ETClearfield, Inc. (CLFD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Clearfield press release (NASDAQ:CLFD): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $95.0M (+110.2% Y/Y) beats by $23.58M.
  • Gross profit for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 increased 90% to $38 million (or 39.5% of net sales) from $20 million
  • Fiscal Year 2022 Financial ResultsNet sales increased 92% to $271 million for the year ended September 30, 2022 from $141 million for fiscal 2021.
  • Gross profit was $113 million (or 41.7% of net sales) for the year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 84.6% from $61 million (or 43.5% of net sales) in fiscal 2021.

  • Net income totaled $49 million, or $3.55 per diluted share, for the year ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 143% from $20 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, in fiscal 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.