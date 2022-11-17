Matthews Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.10, revenue of $457.1M beats by $37.9M
- Matthews press release (NASDAQ:MATW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $457.1M beats by $37.9M.
- Outlook
- Mr. Bartolacci further stated: “As we look forward into fiscal 2023, we are currently projecting another year of consolidated sales growth. Order rates for our Industrial Technologies segment, particularly energy storage solutions, support our confidence in the continued growth of this segment next fiscal year. We also expect the recent acquisitions of Olbrich GmbH and R+S Automotive GmbH to significantly contribute to the segment’s fiscal 2023 sales. Based on these expectations and considering the increasing interest across our entire energy storage solutions portfolio, it's possible annual sales for the Industrial Technologies segment could approach $500 million in fiscal 2023."
- “Accordingly, based on these considerations, we currently project consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $215 million to $235 million for fiscal 2023. We remain cautious in our outlook as our results will be influenced by the timing of projects and current economic conditions, particularly in Europe and its impact on currency rates.”
