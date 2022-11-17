Gap Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71, revenue of $4.04B beats by $210M
Nov. 17, 2022 4:18 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gap press release (NYSE:GPS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71.
- Revenue of $4.04B (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- Online sales increased 5% compared to last year and represented 39% of total net sales.
- Store sales increased 1% compared to last year. The company ended the quarter with 3,380 store locations in over 40 countries, of which 2,743 were company operated.
- Reported gross margin was 37.4%; adjusted gross margin, excluding $53 million in impairment charges related to Yeezy Gap, was 38.7%, deleveraging 320 basis points versus last year.
- Adjusted operating income was $156 million; adjusted operating margin of 3.9%.
- Outlook: The company anticipates that total company net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
- The company continues to expect capital expenditures of approximately $650 million in fiscal 2022.
- Stock +1.5% AH
