Gap Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71, revenue of $4.04B beats by $210M

Nov. 17, 2022 4:18 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Gap press release (NYSE:GPS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71.
  • Revenue of $4.04B (+2.5% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
  • Online sales increased 5% compared to last year and represented 39% of total net sales.
  • Store sales increased 1% compared to last year. The company ended the quarter with 3,380 store locations in over 40 countries, of which 2,743 were company operated.
  • Reported gross margin was 37.4%; adjusted gross margin, excluding $53 million in impairment charges related to Yeezy Gap, was 38.7%, deleveraging 320 basis points versus last year.
  • Adjusted operating income was $156 million; adjusted operating margin of 3.9%.
  • Outlook: The company anticipates that total company net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • The company continues to expect capital expenditures of approximately $650 million in fiscal 2022.
  • Stock +1.5% AH

