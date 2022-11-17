Williams-Sonoma Non-GAAP EPS of $3.72 misses by $0.02, revenue of $2.19B beats by $40M
Nov. 17, 2022
- Williams-Sonoma press release (NYSE:WSM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.72 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $2.19B (+6.8% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Gross margin. Rate of 41.5% which was 220bps below last year, driven by higher shipping and freight costs with merchandise margin flat to last year with occupancy deleverage of 30bps. Occupancy costs increased 10.5% to $202 million.
- Ended the quarter with $113 million in cash and generated $205 million in operating cash flow.
- Outlook: "We are reiterating our fiscal year 2022 guidance of mid-to-high single digit annual net revenue growth and operating margins relatively in-line with our fiscal year 2021 operating margin....Given the macro uncertainty, we will not reiterate or update our guidance through fiscal year 2024."
- Shares -11%.
