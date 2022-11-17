Dolby Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.17, revenue of $278.2M misses by $27.03M

Nov. 17, 2022 4:27 PM ETDolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Dolby Laboratories press release (NYSE:DLB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $278.2M (-2.4% Y/Y) misses by $27.03M.
  • Cash flows from operations were $51.3 million, compared to $109.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Company repurchased 2.9 million shares of our common stock and ended the quarter with about $361 million of stock repurchase authorization available going forward.

  • Dolby is providing the following estimates for its first quarter of fiscal 2023:

  • Total revenue is estimated to range from $300 million to $330 million. vs $365.77m

  • Operating expenses are anticipated to range from $214 million to $224 million on a GAAP basis and from $180 million to $190 million on a non-GAAP basis.

  • Effective tax rate is anticipated to range from 22% to 24% on a GAAP basis and 19% to 21% on a non-GAAP basis.

  • Diluted earnings per share is anticipated to range from $0.46 to $0.61 on a GAAP basis vs $1.12 Consensus and from $0.76 to $0.91 on a non-GAAP basis.

