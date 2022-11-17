Globant Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.01, revenue of $458.9M beats by $1.88M
Nov. 17, 2022 4:31 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Globant press release (NYSE:GLOB): Q3 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was of $1.27 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $458.9M (+34.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.88M.
- IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.5% compared to 38.5% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.1% compared to 39.8% in the third quarter of 2021.
- FRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.3% compared to 11.6% in the third quarter of 2021.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.1% compared to 16.5% in the third quarter of 2021.
