Globant Non-GAAP EPS of $1.27 beats by $0.01, revenue of $458.9M beats by $1.88M

Nov. 17, 2022 4:31 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Globant press release (NYSE:GLOB): Q3 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was of $1.27 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $458.9M (+34.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.88M.
  • IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.5% compared to 38.5% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.1% compared to 39.8% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • FRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.3% compared to 11.6% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.1% compared to 16.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

