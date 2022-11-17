Evolent Health to buy Centene's specialty benefit management business for $650M upfront

Nov. 17, 2022 4:43 PM ETCentene Corporation (CNC), EVHBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

M&A abbreviation - mergers and acquisitions, on wooden cubes on a light background.

Nastassia Samal

  • Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) on Thursday said it would buy Centene (NYSE:CNC) owned specialty benefit management organization NIA.
  • EVH will acquire NIA for an upfront consideration of $650M.
  • The $650M will comprise of $400M in cash and $250M of newly issued EVH stock based on an issuance price of $29.50.
  • Up to $150M is also payable in Q1 2024 contingent upon NIA's performance during 2023.
  • The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adj. EBITDA margins and cash flow, EVH said in a statement.
  • NIA provides management services for cost and quality in the areas of radiology, musculoskeletal, physical medicine and genetics.
  • Aside from the deal, EVH and CNC are also extending NIA's contracts with CNC through 2027.
  • Furthermore, EVH said it now anticipates 2023 reported revenue growth to exceed 25%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.