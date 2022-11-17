Evolent Health to buy Centene's specialty benefit management business for $650M upfront
Nov. 17, 2022
- Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) on Thursday said it would buy Centene (NYSE:CNC) owned specialty benefit management organization NIA.
- EVH will acquire NIA for an upfront consideration of $650M.
- The $650M will comprise of $400M in cash and $250M of newly issued EVH stock based on an issuance price of $29.50.
- Up to $150M is also payable in Q1 2024 contingent upon NIA's performance during 2023.
- The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adj. EBITDA margins and cash flow, EVH said in a statement.
- NIA provides management services for cost and quality in the areas of radiology, musculoskeletal, physical medicine and genetics.
- Aside from the deal, EVH and CNC are also extending NIA's contracts with CNC through 2027.
- Furthermore, EVH said it now anticipates 2023 reported revenue growth to exceed 25%.
