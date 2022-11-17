G1 Therapeutics announces stock offering
Nov. 17, 2022
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) on Thursday said it commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
All of the shares in the offering will be sold by G1 Therapeutics. In addition, the company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.
Cowen and Raymond James & Associates Inc are serving as the joint book-running managers for the offering.
