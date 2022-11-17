G1 Therapeutics announces stock offering

Nov. 17, 2022 4:34 PM ETG1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor5 Comments

  • G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) on Thursday said it commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.

  • All of the shares in the offering will be sold by G1 Therapeutics. In addition, the company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discount.

  • Cowen and Raymond James & Associates Inc are serving as the joint book-running managers for the offering. 

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.