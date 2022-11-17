StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock surged 12% in Thursday after-hours trading after the Brazilian fintech company as the company's Q3 revenue and MSMB total payment volume exceeded the company's guidance. Meanwhile, management expects both measures to climb more in Q4. In addition, it's gearing up to launch new credit products.

The company expects Q4 total revenue and income to exceed R$2.60B (US$480M), vs. R$2.51B in Q3 and up almost 39% Y/Y. The

Adjusted earnings before taxes are expected to exceed R$250M (US$46M) in the last quarter of the year, up from R$210.7M in Q3.

MSMB (micro-merchant, small, medium business) total payment volume is expected to reach R$78B-R$79B in Q4 2022, vs. R$74.7B in Q3.

For Q3, StoneCo's (STNE) "bottom-line our earnings grew materially faster than we were expecting for the quarter because our repricing initiatives proved to be a little more successful than we were conservatively expecting internally," said CEO Thiago Plau. In addition, the company gained some incremental operating leverage and financial expenses as a percentage of our total revenue and Income began to normalize, "a positive trend we continue to see going forward."

.Q3 adjusted EBITDA of R$1.15B rose 9.1% Q/Q and compared with -R$473.3M in the year-ago quarter; EBITDA margin of 46.0% was up slightly from the prior quarter, mainly due to efficiency gains in costs and expenses despite higher salesforce and marketing expenses.

Q3 total payment volume increased to R$93.3B from R$90.7B in Q2 and from R$75.0B in Q3 2021. Q3 MSMB TPV of R$74.7B topped management's guidance of R$73.0BB-R$74.0B.

Q3 MSMB net additions of 248.0K vs. 195.5K in the prior quarter and 290.3K in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 MSMB take rate of 2.21% increased from 2.09% in Q2.

Q3 total revenue and income of R$2.51B, exceeding its guidance of over R$2.40M, rose from R$2.30B in Q2 and from R$1.15B in Q3 2021.

Q3 adjusted net income of R$162.5M increased from R$76.5M in the prior quarter and from R$85.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead the company has started testing a new credit product. "We will start with a Working Capital and a Credit Card related product, but we expect to expand our portfolio to provide a broader set of products in the future," the company said. "We will take a conservative approach given the credit cycle we are facing and expect to ramp up our credit client base in 2023."

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, StoneCo (STNE) non-GAAP EPS of R$0.52, revenue of R$2.51B