Why did litecoin's price jump today? Crypto market sees modest relief

Nov. 17, 2022 4:39 PM ETLitecoin USD (LTC-USD)ETH-USD, DOGE-USD, DOT-USD, BNB-USD, BTC-USD, XRP-USD, ADA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin dark background

salarko

  • Litecoin (LTC-USD), the 12th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, climbed 9.3% in late Thursday afternoon trading as digital tokens won a moment of reprieve despite the widening downfall of crypto exchange FTX.
  • Crypto price action was mixed during the session, though the global crypto market cap edged up 0.3% to $832.2B at the time of writing, compared with around $3T at the November 2021 peak, according to CoinMarketCap data.
  • Moreover, litecoin (LTC-USD), which was developed based on the bitcoin (BTC-USD) blockchain, was one of the biggest percentage winners among major cryptos, changing hands at $62.50 as of 4:39 p.m. ET. By comparison, bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 1% to $16.68K but has traded rangebound in the past week as the FTX meltdown put market participants to the sidelines, thus price volatility dropped.
  • Other cryptos: ethereum (ETH-USD) -0.3%, binance coin (BNB-USD) -1.3%, ripple (XRP-USD) +2.7%, dogecoin (DOGE-USD) -0.2%, cardano (ADA-USD) -1.4% and polkadot (DOT-USD) +0.5%.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor The Digital Trend contended that litecoin could see a rally as the token benefits from increased adoption.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.