Why did litecoin's price jump today? Crypto market sees modest relief
Nov. 17, 2022 4:39 PM ETLitecoin USD (LTC-USD)ETH-USD, DOGE-USD, DOT-USD, BNB-USD, BTC-USD, XRP-USD, ADA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Litecoin (LTC-USD), the 12th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, climbed 9.3% in late Thursday afternoon trading as digital tokens won a moment of reprieve despite the widening downfall of crypto exchange FTX.
- Crypto price action was mixed during the session, though the global crypto market cap edged up 0.3% to $832.2B at the time of writing, compared with around $3T at the November 2021 peak, according to CoinMarketCap data.
- Moreover, litecoin (LTC-USD), which was developed based on the bitcoin (BTC-USD) blockchain, was one of the biggest percentage winners among major cryptos, changing hands at $62.50 as of 4:39 p.m. ET. By comparison, bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 1% to $16.68K but has traded rangebound in the past week as the FTX meltdown put market participants to the sidelines, thus price volatility dropped.
- Other cryptos: ethereum (ETH-USD) -0.3%, binance coin (BNB-USD) -1.3%, ripple (XRP-USD) +2.7%, dogecoin (DOGE-USD) -0.2%, cardano (ADA-USD) -1.4% and polkadot (DOT-USD) +0.5%.
- Seeking Alpha contributor The Digital Trend contended that litecoin could see a rally as the token benefits from increased adoption.
