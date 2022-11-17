The Gap (NYSE:GPS) rose sharply in Thursday’s extended session after reporting stronger than expected earnings, including positive comparable sales.

The San Francisco-based retailer notched $0.71 in adjusted EPS for the quarter alongside a surprise increase in revenue to $4.04B, $210M above analyst expectations. Comparable store sales increased 1% compared to the prior year quarter, surprising a bearish Wall Street estimate set at -3.44%. Gap Global posted a 4% jump in comparable sales and Athleta notched flat year over year trends, comfortably surpassing expectations set at -5% and -5.59%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Old Navy brand saw comparable sales decline only 1% as compared to a -5.1% expectation.

“I have deep conviction that we have a portfolio of iconic brands that our customers love, increased confidence in our platform to drive leverage and economies of scale, and belief in the team’s ability to deliver,” CEO Bob Martin commented. “We have sharpened our focus on execution to optimize profitability and cash flow, are bringing more rigor to our operations, and balancing our assortments in response to what our customers are telling us.”

Of particular note, inventories rose a modest 12% from the prior year and declined by about $60M sequentially to $3.04B. Management aims to drop total inventories below prior year levels by the close of the fiscal year.

“While our third quarter results underscore the initial progress we are making toward rebalancing our assortments and reducing inventories, we continue to take a prudent approach in light of the uncertain consumer and increasingly promotional environment as we look to the remainder of fiscal 2022,” CFO Katrina O’Connell concluded. “In the near-term, we remain focused on the actions necessary to reduce inventory, rebalance our assortments to better meet changing consumer needs, aggressively manage and reevaluate our investments, and fortify our balance sheet. While we have work to do, we believe we are taking the right steps in order to position Gap Inc. for sustainable, profitable growth and to deliver value for our shareholders over the long term.”

The company anticipates Q4 net sales could be down mid-single digits year over year. The earnings released added that the company expects 540 basis points of margin leverage in the fourth quarter as air freight expenses normalize.

Shares rose 6.53% shortly after the report.

Dig into the details of the results.