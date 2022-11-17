Chevron (NYSE:CVX) said Thursday it agreed to acquire full ownership of Beyond6 and its network of 55 compressed natural gas stations across the U.S. from Mercuria Energy Trading and B6 CEO Andrew West; financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Mercuria will enter into a long-term supply relationship to deliver renewable natural gas to Chevron (CVX), which said the acquisition will enable it to market the renewable natural gas it either produces or procures through a nationwide network of CNG locations.

Through collaborations with Brightmark and California Bioenergy, Chevron (CVX) said it is developing projects across the U.S. designed to convert methane emissions from dairies to beneficial use as renewable natural gas, which can be considered carbon negative on a lifecycle basis under California's Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

